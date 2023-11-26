Former Masterchef Australia judge Gary Mehigan enjoys ‘Ragi Dosa, Kesari Bhath’ in Bengaluru | Video
Former Masterchef Australia judge Gary Mehigan visited Bengaluru's famous Rameshwaram cafe to gorge on the delectable dosas offered by the popular food chain. Mehigan who has been in India for over a month now, also attended the UNESCO heritage tagged Durga Puja in October in West Bengal.