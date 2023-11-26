Former Masterchef Australia judge Gary Mehigan visited Bengaluru's famous Rameshwaram cafe to gorge on the delectable dosas offered by the popular food chain. Mehigan who has been in India for over a month now, also attended the UNESCO heritage tagged Durga Puja in October in West Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gary Mehigan shared a short video of his Bengaluru food trip on his Instagram official page. Mehigan was in Bengaluru to attend pop-up dinner in Taj MG Road.

He took to social media and wrote, "Well that was a 'proper' dosa. Love this place @therameshwaramcafe We ate ragi dosa, ghee roast dosa, medu vada, ghee idli podi, kesari Bhath and some seriously great filter coffee! I'll be back."

Many people in the comments even recommended Mehigan to see new places in Bengaluru and enjoy the food. A user wrote, "Dosa originally was first invented in Udupi Karnataka. The closest to authentic dosa can be found in Bangalore for sure."

Another user wrote, "You must try the Garlic Roast Dosa here. Also, please visit CTR for yumm Dosas in Bangalore."

"Woohoo you're in Bengaluru!!! I hope you enjoy the best parts of Jayanagar, Basavanagudi and hope you get to witness the famous groundnut fair in December 1st week," said another person.

The culinary expert, who visited Indian in September, says he has been travelling to India regularly since 2010, but the pandemic brought a little gap.

The 56-year-old chef had then said said he finally understands the "deep" connection the festivals and food have with Indian history and culture.

Many celebrities who visit Bengaluru do not miss eating the scrumptious dosas that are available in many local joints. Recently, former South African cricketer Jonty Rodes was found in one of the local shops in Bengaluru, where he was relishing a Bengaluru breakfast.

