NEW DELHI: Technology has become a key yardstick to measure a nation's standing like never before and democracies, in particular, face challenges stemming from it, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

In a virtual address at the Global Technology Summit 2021, Jaishankar said mastering the various domains of technology had now become an expression of power and influence in a world that was more globalised and technology-driven.

The Global Technology Summit, jointly organised by Carnegie India and the Indian foreign ministry, has been an annual event since 2016.

"Technology has always been a double-edged sword. It has opened up new vistas of progress just as it has helped create greater vulnerabilities and threats. A recurring theme in global governance has been to find the right balance," the minister said.

Technology is proving to be a determinant in shaping the fate of nations, the minister said, elevating the prospects of some often times at the expense of others.

"In a world that is more globalised and technology driven, mastering of key domains has now become an expression of power and influence. Indeed technology today is a metric to measure a nation's standing like never before," he said.

The impact of technology on societies was no less “transformational", the minister said pointing to the fact that it had become “a key governance tool that can define the quality of delivery."

“It is equally an extraordinarily effective communication medium that can change the very nature of politics. Democracies, in particular, are facing some unique challenges stemming from technology," Jaishankar said though he did not elaborate what the challenges were.

In his address via video link, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the UK and India as "natural partners" working together on many joint initiatives including 5G and telecom besides startups that would transform lives and promote the principles of freedom, openness and peace.

India and the UK will continue to deepen their bonds on technology and other areas as they have set out in the 2030 India-UK roadmap, he said.

The 2030 Roadmap for stronger UK-India strategic ties was signed by Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual summit in May this year.

“We know that a huge advantage awaits us with Artificial Intelligence and quantum computing and with technology poised to help us find answers to some of humanity’s biggest challenges," Johnson said.

“That’s why I was so pleased earlier this year when my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I agreed that our two countries should work closer than ever before on technology and the roles that will help us shape the coming age," the British prime minister added.

Also speaking at the event via video link, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said that hostile forces use technology to gain the upper hand.

“That’s why freedom-loving democracies need to step-up to shape global technologies and champion our interest," she said.

"Every time I visit India or meet Indian businesses, I am reminded of what natural partners we are. We're open to the world as outward looking nations, which is why the UK is India’s 2nd largest investment destination," she said.

The UK is home to the third-largest tech unicorns in the world while India has the third largest number of tech firms, Truss said.

“By harnessing the full potential of free enterprise and technology, we drive forward economic recovery and human progress," she added.

PTI contributed to this story

