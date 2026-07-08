Subscribe

'Mastermind' of ₹6,000 crore Mahadev online gambling syndicate detained in Oman, India sends extradition request: Report

'Mastermind' of 6,000 crore Mahadev online gambling syndicate detained in Oman, India sends extradition request: Report

Livemint
Published8 Jul 2026, 11:49 AM IST
Advertisement
Mint Image
Mint Image
AI Quick Read

'Mastermind' of 6,000 crore Mahadev online gambling syndicate detained in Oman, India sends extradition request: Report

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsIndia'Mastermind' of ₹6,000 crore Mahadev online gambling syndicate detained in Oman, India sends extradition request: Report
Advertisement
Read Next Story