The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested Arvind Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol. He was grilled for about eight hours by the federal agency yesterday.

The CBI investigators were not satisfied with Sisodia's responses. It was claimed that he was not cooperating in the investigation and avoiding clarifications sought by officials on crucial points, leading to his arrest, they said.

Before leaving for the CBI office on Sunday morning, Sisodia said that false allegations have been leveled against him and he is confident that he will be cleared of all charges in court. He also requested AAP workers to take care of his family after the arrest.

Manish Sisodia's arrest: Here are 10 updates on Delhi liquor scam

1) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday reacted to the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest in the liquor scam case and said that the "mastermind" behind the scam is yet to be arrested.

2) "It is a black day for democracy," the AAP said Sunday while claiming that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was innocent and has been arrested due to vendetta politics, a charge rejected by the BJP which said the law was taking its course.

3) After Sisodia's arrest, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said honest and nationalist people are being arrested nationwide. He and his wife also reached Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence after the arrest. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also reached there.

4) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were heard chanting "Modi Mar Gaya" slogans outside Fatehpur Beri Police Station in support of Manish Sisodia, who appeared before the CBI for interrogation in connection with alleged excise policy scam today.

5) Delhi police said the AAP workers and prominent leaders, including Sanjay Singh, were detained allegedly for violating Section 144 of the CrPC.

6) Aam Aadmi Party to hit roads and stage protests across the country on Monday against the arrest of Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case.

7) However, Sisodia has not been named an accused in the chargesheet filed in the case. Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek are among the seven accused named in the chargesheet.

8) In August last year, the CBI searched Sisodia's bank locker in connection with the case. The deputy CM claimed the sleuths did not find any incriminating material in his locker.

9) According to a report by the Delhi chief secretary, Sisodia undertook major decisions and actions that were 'in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified excise policy that had huge financial implications'.

10) The CBI launched a probe in the matter on the basis of a report forwarded by the Delhi chief secretary to L-G Saxena recommending a probe by the central agency.

(With inputs from agencies)