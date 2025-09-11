Asia Cup 2025: Supreme Court rejects PIL for urgent hearing to cancel India-Pakistan T20 match, says, ‘match must go on’

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined an urgent hearing for a public interest litigation (PIL) petition that sought to cancel the upcoming India–Pakistan T20 match, scheduled for September 14 in Dubai as part of the Asia Cup, as reported by Bar and Bench.

“The match is on Sunday. Please list it tomorrow,” it was submitted. “The match must go on,” the Bench said in response. “I may have a bad case, but please get it listed,” the lawyer insisted. “No, nothing,” the Court said, reported Bar and Bench.

“What is the urgency? It's a match, let it be. Match is this Sunday, what can be done?” the bench observed.

When the lawyer submitted that the cricket match is scheduled on Sunday and the petition would become infructuous if the matter is not listed on Friday, the bench said, “Match is this Sunday? What can we do about that? Let it be. The match should go on.”

The petition filed by four law students led by Urvashi Jain said organising a cricket match with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor sends a message inconsistent with national dignity and public sentiment, PTI reported.

India and Pakistan meet on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the 2025 Asia Cup.

“Cricket between nations is meant to show harmony and friendship. But after the Phalagam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, when our people died and our soldiers risked everything, playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message that while our soldiers sacrificing their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists (sic),” the plea submitted.

The petitioners added, “It can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives in the hand of the Pakistani terrorist. The dignity of nation and security of citizens come before entertainment.”

The plea said a cricket match between the two countries was “detrimental to the national interests” and morale of the armed forces and the nation as a whole.

Asia Cup 2025 India posted a commanding victory by nine wickets in their Asia Cup opener against the UAE on Wednesday. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify.

Following the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4 stage, scheduled from September 20 to 26. If India tops Group A, all their Super 4 matches will be played in Dubai. However, if they finish second, one match will be held in Abu Dhabi, with the other two in Dubai.

The tournament final will take place in Dubai on September 28.