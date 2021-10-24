Matchbox price doubles after 14 years; to cost 2 from December

According to the matchbox manufacturers, there has been a rise in the price of 14 items that are used for making matchboxes. For example, the cost of one kilogram of red phosphorus rose to ₹810 from ₹425, the cost of wax hiked to ₹58 from ₹80, the outer box board from ₹36 to ₹55, and the inner box board from ₹32 to ₹58.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}