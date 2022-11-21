The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary enquiry in an alleged match-fixing case in football. The CBI asked for more details about the clubs and their investments during a recent visit to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) headquarters in Delhi in relation to allegations of football match-fixing, ANI reported citing sources.

“We have zero tolerance towards match-fixing. We have asked all the concerned clubs to cooperate with the CBI investigation," AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran told ANI.

The five clubs under investigation played in the I-League together, as per media reports. The I-league was demoted to the second division when the Indian Super League (ISL) took over as the top league.

"CBI investigators visited Delhi based All India Football Federation (AIFF) Headquarters recently and asked for more information about the clubs and their investments in connection with alleged match-fixing in football," sources told ANI.

Allegations that match-fixer Wilson Raj Perumal, who resides in Singapore, invested in Indian clubs through Living 3D Holdings Limited are being investigated by the CBI, according to ANI sources. Wilson was previously imprisoned for match-fixing in Singapore in 1995 and has prior convictions in Finland and Hungary.

The CBI has written to a few football clubs that are suspected as part of the ongoing investigation in this case, requesting information about their investment details. When asked if football club officials could be summoned for questioning, a CBI agent told ANI, "It is too early to say anything on this."

