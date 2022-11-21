Match-fixing in Indian football: CBI launches enquiry, questions AIFF1 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 10:21 AM IST
The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry in an alleged match-fixing case in Indian football.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary enquiry in an alleged match-fixing case in football. The CBI asked for more details about the clubs and their investments during a recent visit to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) headquarters in Delhi in relation to allegations of football match-fixing, ANI reported citing sources.