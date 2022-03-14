Maternal Mortality Ratio: India looks to achieve SDG target of 70 per 1 lakh live births by 2030

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
While Maternal Mortality Ratio of India has declined by 10 points as per the Special Bulletin on MMR released by the Registrar General of India, a remarkable fall of more than 15 percent has been observed in Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh
India is all set to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target of Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) of 70 maternal deaths per lakh live births by 2030, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said on Monday.
The country has been witnessing a progressive reduction in MMR from 130 in 2014-2016, 122 in 2015-17, 113 in 2016-18, and to 103 in 2017-19, the ministry said.
The number of states which have achieved the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target include: Kerala (30), Maharashtra (38), Telangana (56), Tamil Nadu (58), Andhra Pradesh (58), Jharkhand (61), and Gujarat (70).
According to the government, there are five states namely--Uttarakhand (101), West Bengal (109), Punjab (114), Bihar (130), Odisha (136) and Rajasthan (141)] have recorded MMR in between 100-150, while for 4 states namely, Chhattisgarh (160), Madhya Pradesh (163), Uttar Pradesh (167) and Assam (205) have MMR above 150.
“Three states such as Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have shown more than 15 percent decline in MMR, while 6 states namely, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have shown a decline between 10-15 percent. Besides, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and Karnataka witnessed a decline between 5-10 percent," said the government.
“Four states namely West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh have shown an increase in MMR and hence will need to reappraise their strategy and intensify their efforts to accelerate the MMR decline to achieve the SDG target," stated the government.
The ministry of health further noted several interventions which helped to improve Maternal Mortality Rate across the country. These include-- Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative (LaQshya), Anemia Mukt Bharat (AMB), Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Surakshit Matratva Ashwasan (SUMAN), Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Wings, Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK) among other initiatives.
