Maternal Mortality Ratio of India declines by 9 points in one year

The bulletin stated that the number of states which have achieved the SDG target has now risen from 3 to 5. These are Kerala (43), Maharashtra (46) Tamil Nadu (60), Telangana (63) and Andhra Pradesh (65). There are eleven (11) States that have achieved the target of MMR set by the NHP which includes the above 5 and the states of Jharkhand (71), Gujarat (75), Haryana (91), Karnataka (92), West Bengal (98) and Uttarakhand (99).