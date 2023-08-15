Mathura: 5 people die, several wounded after portion of old building collapses near Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 09:32 PM IST
In an unfortunate incident reported from Mathura on Tuesday, five people were killed and several others were wounded after a portion of an old building collapsed near the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.
According to the Mathura police, all people who were under the debris have been rescued and shifted to a local hospital.
Around 11 people are reported to be injured, of them four are critical, the police said.
“The police were coincidentally present near the site of the incident. All people who were under the debris have been rescued and shifted to a local hospital. Around 11 people were injured, of them four are critical," says Mathura SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey.
The injured are undergoing treatment and their condition was stated to be stable, they said.
A couple of monkeys were fighting among themselves on the balcony when it collapsed, said the PTI report citing Vrindavan SHO Vijay Kumar Singh.
Senior officers of the administration and police reached the spot after the incident.
Khare said that due compensation will be awarded to the victims’ families.
The deceased have been identified as Geeta Kashyap (50), Arvind Kumar Yadav (35) and Rashmi Gupta (52) from Kanpur, Anju Murgan (51) of Vrindavan and Chandan Rai (28) of Deoria.