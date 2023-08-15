comScore
Mathura: 5 people die, several wounded after portion of old building collapses near Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan
In an unfortunate incident reported from Mathura on Tuesday, five people were killed and several others were wounded after a portion of an old building collapsed near the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

Mathura district magistrate Pulkit Khare said that five people have died and four were injured after a portion of an old building has collapsed near the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

According to a report by PTI, the incident took place in the evening. A big chunk of a balcony collapsed on devotees walking past the house first and as work was underway to rescue those trapped under the debris, a wall of the building collapsed. 

“An unfortunate incident happened this evening after a roof and wall of a building collapsed near Banke Bihari Temple, in which five people were killed and four injured," said Khare.

 

According to the Mathura police, all people who were under the debris have been rescued and shifted to a local hospital. 

Around 11 people are reported to be injured, of them four are critical, the police said.

“The police were coincidentally present near the site of the incident. All people who were under the debris have been rescued and shifted to a local hospital. Around 11 people were injured, of them four are critical," says Mathura SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey.

The injured are undergoing treatment and their condition was stated to be stable, they said. 

A couple of monkeys were fighting among themselves on the balcony when it collapsed, said the PTI report citing Vrindavan SHO Vijay Kumar Singh.

Senior officers of the administration and police reached the spot after the incident. 

Khare said that due compensation will be awarded to the victims’ families.

The deceased have been identified as Geeta Kashyap (50), Arvind Kumar Yadav (35) and Rashmi Gupta (52) from Kanpur, Anju Murgan (51) of Vrindavan and Chandan Rai (28) of Deoria.

 

 

Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 09:32 PM IST
