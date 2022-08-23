Monkey menace is a common sight in many parts of the country. Similarly, the monkeys of Vrindavan also do not spare anyone. Recently, a mischievous monkey snatched the spectacles of the Mathura district magistrate, while he was talking on the phone.

The incident was reported from the lanes leading to the famous Sri Banke Behari Mandir in the temple town.

Mathura district magistrate Navneet Chahal, who came to see the arrangements in the streets of the temple was talking on the phone when a monkey snatched his glasses and climbed the wall.

In the video, one could see how the notorious monkey kept the police personnel on the job to retrieve the spectacles of the DM back.

It finally took two packets of, mango juice, to win back the glasses from the monkey.

The video of the incident went viral, with former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav taking a dig on social media by saying, “Bandar ne socha jab BJP ke shashan mein, prashashan ko chashma laga kar bhi kuch nahi dikhta hai to chasme ka kya kaam" (the monkey took the glasses because he thought there was no use of glasses for the administration when it is unable to see the ill deeds of the BJP regime).

This was not the first time that the Mathura DM faced such a situation as the monkeys have previously troubled the IAS officer twice during his tenure at the twin religious cities of Mathura and Vrindavan.

For Mathura and Vrindavan residents, monkeys have become a big issue. Monkey menace is such that residents have put up iron nets at their houses to safeguard themselves from the animal.

And, every time a VVIP visits, langoors are deployed to keep the monkeys away. Even shopkeepers and locals advise those moving towards the temple to remove their glasses.

The forest department came up with detailed initiatives to tackle the problem, including relocating monkeys to a safari. Interestingly, incumbent chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Vrindavan advised authorities to recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ to keep away monkeys.