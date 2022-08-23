Mathura DM offers bribe of 2 mango juices to win back glasses from monkey2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 07:51 AM IST
- A mischievous monkey snatched the spectacles of the Mathura district magistrate, while he was talking on the phone
Monkey menace is a common sight in many parts of the country. Similarly, the monkeys of Vrindavan also do not spare anyone. Recently, a mischievous monkey snatched the spectacles of the Mathura district magistrate, while he was talking on the phone.