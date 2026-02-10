Mathura Horror! Couple and three children found dead, suicide note points to mass suicide

A couple and their three underage children were discovered dead in their home in Khapparpur village of Mathura on Tuesday, with authorities suspecting the incident to be a case of mass suicide, PTI reported citing police.

Police have also found a suicide note and a message written on a wall besides a video made by the patriarch of the family, the police said.

Details about the contents of the suicide note and the video were not immediately known.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the deceased have been identified as Manish Kumar (35), a farmer, his wife aged around 32 and their three minor children -- two daughters and a son.

“They were found dead inside a room of their house,” he said.

The police said they received information about the incident from Manish Kumar's brother.

When the children didn't come out in the morning to play, Manish's brother went inside the house after jumping the wall and broke open the door, and found his family members dead.

He was accompanied by other villagers, the SSP said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Help is available! Check free 24×7 suicide prevention helpline numbers Tele-MANAS (Govt. of India): 14416 / 1800-891-4416

KIRAN Mental Health Helpline (Govt.): 1800-599-0019

AASRA Helpline: +91-22-27546669

Vandrevala Foundation (Call/WhatsApp): 9999-666-555

Sneha Foundation (Chennai, national access): 044-24640050

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, please call 112 right away. Help is always available.