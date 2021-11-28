MATHURA : Prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 has been imposed in Mathura by the district administration, after Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha threatened to install an idol of Lord Krishna in the17th century mosque, Shahi Idgah.

The Hindu group attributed their deed to placing the idol at the "actual birthplace", which it claims is in a mosque close to a prominent temple in Mathura.

The Mahasabha's threat to perform the ritual inside the Shahi Idgah comes at a time when the local courts are hearing a series of petitions seeking the "removal" of the 17th century mosque.

The clampdown comes even as another right wing organisation, the Narayani Sena, has said it will take out a march from Vishram Ghat to Sri Krishna Janmasthan, demanding the "removal" of the mosque.

Police said they have detained Narayani Sena secretary Amit Mishra in Mathura Kotwali, while the outfit claimed its national president Manish Yadav has been detained in Lucknow.

"Nobody will be allowed to disturb the peace and tranquillity in Mathura," District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said.

Chahal said he, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover, reviewed the security around both the religious places, the Katra Keshav Dev temple and the Shahi Idgah.

He said the Mahasabha had requested permission to install the idol at the mosque but it was turned down.

Question of granting permission to any event that may potentially disrupt peace does not arise, Chahal added.

Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area.

Hindu Mahasabha leader Rajyashri Choudhary had earlier said her organisation will install the idol of Lord Krishna in the Shahi Idgah after a "maha jalabhishek" to "purify" the place on December 6.

The date marks the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, the site of a temple-mosque dispute, in 1992.

