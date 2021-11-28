Threat comes at a time when the local courts are hearing a series of petitions seeking the ‘removal’ of the 17th century mosque
Another right wing organisation, the Narayani Sena, has said it will take out a march from Vishram Ghat to Sri Krishna Janmasthan, demanding the same
Listen to this article
MATHURA :
Prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 has been imposed in Mathura by the district administration, after Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha threatened to install an idol of Lord Krishna in the17th century mosque, Shahi Idgah.
The Hindu group attributed their deed to placing the idol at the "actual birthplace", which it claims is in a mosque close to a prominent temple in Mathura.