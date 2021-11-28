This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sec 144 imposed in Mathura after Mahasabha threat to install Lord Krishna idol in mosque
2 min read.07:49 PM ISTPTI
Threat comes at a time when the local courts are hearing a series of petitions seeking the ‘removal’ of the 17th century mosque
Another right wing organisation, the Narayani Sena, has said it will take out a march from Vishram Ghat to Sri Krishna Janmasthan, demanding the same
MATHURA :
Prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 has been imposed in Mathura by the district administration, after Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha threatened to install an idol of Lord Krishna in the17th century mosque, Shahi Idgah.
The Hindu group attributed their deed to placing the idol at the "actual birthplace", which it claims is in a mosque close to a prominent temple in Mathura.