UP news: Water tank collapses in Mathura’s Krishna Vihar colony amid heavy rains; 2 killed, 12 injured

A water tank collapsed in Mathura's Krishna Vihar Colony killing two people and leaving twelve injured. According to media reports, several are feared trapped inside. Rescue operation is underway informs Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

The incident took place at around 6.00 pm in the Krishna Vihar Colony, developed by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad, officials said. According to DM Shailendra Kumar Singh, the water tank was built three years ago.

Also Read | Water-logging, road collapse plagues Ahmedabad amid heavy rainfall

"Six people were injured in the incident. A rescue operation is underway to save those who are feared trapped inside the debris," says BJP leader Shrikant Sharma after a water tank collapsed in Mathura's Krishna Vihar Colony, injuring six people.

Meanwhile, the PRO of Mathura SSP said the injured persons are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

A number of nearby houses also came under the debris of the water tank and some people, including children, got buried under the debris of the tank and the houses.

Dr Bhudev Prasad, the in-charge of the Rapid Response Team of the Health Department said that initially four injured were pulled out from the debris, but now this number has reached a dozen, and added that more people may still be trapped under it.

Mathura District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said all the injured were immediately sent to the district hospital for treatment. He said that apart from the fire service and police, teams of revenue, municipal corporation, and health department are engaged in the rescue work.

The DM said it has been learned that the construction of the water tank was completed in 2021. The collapse of the tank in this way in just three years raises many questions, which will be investigated, he said.

He also said the tank of 2.5 lakh litre capacity was built by the Jal Nigam at a cost of ₹6 crore under the Gangajal Drinking Water Project (Gangajal Peyjal Pariyojna).

He said that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been called for the rescue work.