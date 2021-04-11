Nobody would be allowed to enter any temple of Mathura, Vrindavan, Goverdhan, Barsana and other areas without wearing a face mask and maintaining required distance
Adhering to COVID-19 norms has been made mandatory for devotees visiting temples in Brijbhumi amid rising coronavirus cases, officials said on Saturday.
Nobody would be allowed to enter any temple of Mathura, Vrindavan, Goverdhan, Barsana and other areas without wearing a face mask and maintaining required distance, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said.