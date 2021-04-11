Mathura: People without face masks will not be allowed to enter temples, says DM

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Nobody would be allowed to enter any temple of Mathura, Vrindavan, Goverdhan, Barsana and other areas without wearing a face mask and maintaining required distance
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Adhering to COVID-19 norms has been made mandatory for devotees visiting temples in Brijbhumi amid rising coronavirus cases, officials said on Saturday.
Adhering to COVID-19 norms has been made mandatory for devotees visiting temples in Brijbhumi amid rising coronavirus cases, officials said on Saturday.
Nobody would be allowed to enter any temple of Mathura, Vrindavan, Goverdhan, Barsana and other areas without wearing a face mask and maintaining required distance, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said.
Nobody would be allowed to enter any temple of Mathura, Vrindavan, Goverdhan, Barsana and other areas without wearing a face mask and maintaining required distance, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said.