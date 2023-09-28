Mathura train accident caused as staffer was drunk and watching mobile: report
According to the Crew Voice & Video Recording System, after the train arrived at the platform, a staffer named Sachin entered the DTC cab (engine) while watching his mobile phone
A probe has found that the Tuesday’s Mathura train accident, in which an electric multiple unit (EMU) train got derailed and climbed on a platform, was caused as a staffer was watching his mobile phone and was mildly drunk while handling the train, a report by PTI said citing sources.