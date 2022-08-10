Mathura, Vrindavan to be connected with cruise service: Sarbanand Sonowal

Mathura, Vrindavan to be connected with cruise service: Sarbanand Sonowal1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
The minister was of the view that the experience of travelling by cruise will allure tourists visiting Agra also to come to Mathura.
The minister was of the view that the experience of travelling by cruise will allure tourists visiting Agra also to come to Mathura.
Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on 8 August said that Mathura and Vrindavan will be connected with a cruise service by developing waterways on the Yamuna river to promote religious tourism.
Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on 8 August said that Mathura and Vrindavan will be connected with a cruise service by developing waterways on the Yamuna river to promote religious tourism.
Adding more, the minister was of the view that the experience of travelling by cruise will allure tourists visiting Agra also to come to Mathura.
Adding more, the minister was of the view that the experience of travelling by cruise will allure tourists visiting Agra also to come to Mathura.
Gokul, Mathura and Vrindavan would be connected by developing waterways on the Yamuna," Sonowal said at an event at Shankaracharya Ashram, Govardhan. He also added that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently met him over this scheme.
Gokul, Mathura and Vrindavan would be connected by developing waterways on the Yamuna," Sonowal said at an event at Shankaracharya Ashram, Govardhan. He also added that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently met him over this scheme.
Earlier in 22 July, the Union Minister informed the Parliament that the government is committed to reducing emissions from the shipping sector and all the major ports will be made fully self-sustainable on electricity by 2030.
Earlier in 22 July, the Union Minister informed the Parliament that the government is committed to reducing emissions from the shipping sector and all the major ports will be made fully self-sustainable on electricity by 2030.
According to the minister, as a part of the Sagarmala Programme, more than 800 projects at an estimated cost of around ₹5.5 lakh crore have been identified for implementation from 2015 to 2035 across all coastal states.
According to the minister, as a part of the Sagarmala Programme, more than 800 projects at an estimated cost of around ₹5.5 lakh crore have been identified for implementation from 2015 to 2035 across all coastal states.
Further, he said under the holistic development of coastal districts, a total of 567 projects with an estimated cost of around ₹58,000 crore have been identified.
Further, he said under the holistic development of coastal districts, a total of 567 projects with an estimated cost of around ₹58,000 crore have been identified.
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.