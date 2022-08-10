Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mathura, Vrindavan to be connected with cruise service: Sarbanand Sonowal

Mathura, Vrindavan to be connected with cruise service: Sarbanand Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal.
10 Aug 2022

The minister was of the view that the experience of travelling by cruise will allure tourists visiting Agra also to come to Mathura.

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on 8 August said that Mathura and Vrindavan will be connected with a cruise service by developing waterways on the Yamuna river to promote religious tourism.

Adding more, the minister was of the view that the experience of travelling by cruise will allure tourists visiting Agra also to come to Mathura.

Gokul, Mathura and Vrindavan would be connected by developing waterways on the Yamuna," Sonowal said at an event at Shankaracharya Ashram, Govardhan. He also added that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently met him over this scheme.

ALSO READ: Govt plans to make all major ports fully self-sustainable on electricity by 2030

Earlier in 22 July, the Union Minister informed the Parliament that the government is committed to reducing emissions from the shipping sector and all the major ports will be made fully self-sustainable on electricity by 2030.

According to the minister, as a part of the Sagarmala Programme, more than 800 projects at an estimated cost of around 5.5 lakh crore have been identified for implementation from 2015 to 2035 across all coastal states.

Further, he said under the holistic development of coastal districts, a total of 567 projects with an estimated cost of around 58,000 crore have been identified.

With PTI inputs.

