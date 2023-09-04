Janmashtami 2023: From 'Somnath Pushp-Bangla' to ‘Pragyan Prabhas’, Mathura temple to celebrate Chandrayaan-3's success1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Mathura's Janmashtami celebrations at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple will be dedicated to ISRO scientists who made Chandrayaan-3 successful.
Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna is known for celebrating Janmashtami with grandeur. However, this year the Janmashtami celebrations at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple will be dedicated to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists who helped create history by making the Chandrayaan-3 mission successful.