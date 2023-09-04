Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna is known for celebrating Janmashtami with grandeur. However, this year the Janmashtami celebrations at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple will be dedicated to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists who helped create history by making the Chandrayaan-3 mission successful. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by ABP News, this year's Janmashtami at the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Temple will be celebrated on the Chandrayaan-3. Moreover, the flower bungalow where Lord Krishna will sit on the midnight on September 7 has been named after ISRO Chief S Somnath while the deity's dress has been named after the Pragyan rover.

Secretary of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan Kapil Sharma told ABP News that all Indians have been entranced and happy at the success of Chandrayaan-3.

He said, "Nowhere else has there been such a beautiful authentic explanation of the nine planets like the moon in Sanatan Dharma. The same tradition of Sanatan Dharma has been restored by successful scientists of ISRO,"

“Chandrayaan-3 has made a remarkable feat possible by reaching the South Pole. On such a great achievement, every citizen of the nation is bowing to the tenacity, sacrifice and hard work of the scientists. That is why, in a special and grand celebration of the 5250th birth anniversary of Chandravanshi Lord Krishna, his floral bungalow has also been named 'Somnath Pushp-Bangla' in line with the name of the head of ISRO." Sharma added.

