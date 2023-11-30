The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that the case against an individual that has been filed in a US court, allegedly linking him to an Indian official, is a ‘matter of concern’.

As reported by ANI, Bagchi said, "As regards the case against an individual that has been filed in a US court, allegedly linking him to an Indian official, this is a matter of concern. We have said that this is also contrary to government policy.

He added, “The nexus between organised crime, trafficking, gunrunning and extremists at an international level is a serious issue for the law enforcement agencies and organisations to consider and it is for that reason that a high-level inquiry committee has been constituted and we will be guided by its results."

Earlier on November 29, United States authorities charged an Indian government-hired official with murder-for-hire charges for an attempt to kill Khalistani separatist and leader of banned Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) outfit Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

The United States considers the 52-year-old Indian individual, arrested in the Czech Republic in June, to be a key figure in a plot to assassinate a Sikh leader on US soil. Identified as Gupta, he faces charges related to the conspiracy to murder a US citizen of Indian origin.

As reported by ANI, Gupta is currently in custody and has been charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Czech authorities had arrested and detained Gupta on June 30, pursuant to the bilateral extradition treaty between the United States and the Czech Republic.

The US Justice Department claimed that Gupta, is an associate of CC-1, and has described his involvement in international narcotics and weapons trafficking in his communications with CC-1. The indictment claims CC -1 directed the assassination plot from India.

The US Justice Department claimed that in or about May 2023, CC-1 recruited Gupta to orchestrate the assassination of the activist in the United States. At CC-1's direction, Gupta contacted an individual whom he believed to be a criminal associate, but who was in fact a confidential source working with the DEA. The source it is alleged introduced Gupta to a purported hitman, who was a DEA undercover officer.

Bagchi further noted, “In so far as Canada is concerned, we have said that they have consistently given space to anti-India extremists and that is actually the heart of the issue. Our diplomatic representatives in Canada have borne the brunt of this."