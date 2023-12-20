comScore
'Mature and stable': PM Modi on India-US ties after 'assassination' bid on Khalistani separatist
'Mature and stable': PM Modi on India-US ties after 'assassination' bid on Khalistani separatist

 Livemint

PM Modi dismisses linking a few incidents with India-US diplomatic relations as inappropriate, emphasizing the strong bipartisan support for strengthening the relationship

PM Modi called the relationship between India and the US as stable amid diplomatic tensions due to allegations of Khalistani separatist muder plot (PTI)Premium
PM Modi called the relationship between India and the US as stable amid diplomatic tensions due to allegations of Khalistani separatist muder plot (PTI)

Rejecting speculations of complex India-US relations due to allegations of plotting murder of Khalistani separatist on American soil, PM Modi said that the the two nations share a “mature and stable partnership."

“There is strong bipartisan support for the strengthening of this relationship, which is a clear indicator of a mature and stable partnership," PM Modi told the Financial Times in an interview.

He called the act of linking a handful of incidents with India-US diplomatic relations as inappropriate. “Security and counter-terrorism cooperation has been a key component of our partnership," he added. “I don’t think it is appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic relations between the two countries," Financial Times quoted PM Modi.

Due to Pannun's active involvement in propagating Khalistani separatist ideology among Sikhs, India designated him as a terrorist in 2020. India has also repeatedly accused the West and Canada of not taking stringent actions related to Sikh separatism.

Talking about the separatist activities of overseas groups, PM Modi said, “These elements, under the guise of freedom of expression, have engaged in intimidation and incited violence," reported Financial Times.

PM Modi breaks silence on US's Pannun murder claim

In the FT interview, PM Modi also spoke on India's stance on the assassination plot allegations. In the interview, he said that if India gets any information on the case, it will look into the matter.

“If someone gives us any information, we would look into it," FT quoted PM Modi. “If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law," he added.

In November, the US charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee to execute an assassination plot against Gurpatwant Pannun, a Canadian-American citizen on US soil. As of now, Gupta remains detained in the Czech Republic and is facing extradition to the US.

Published: 20 Dec 2023, 08:59 PM IST
