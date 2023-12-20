'Mature and stable': PM Modi on India-US ties after 'assassination' bid on Khalistani separatist
PM Modi dismisses linking a few incidents with India-US diplomatic relations as inappropriate, emphasizing the strong bipartisan support for strengthening the relationship
Rejecting speculations of complex India-US relations due to allegations of plotting murder of Khalistani separatist on American soil, PM Modi said that the the two nations share a “mature and stable partnership."
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message