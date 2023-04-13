Maulana Azad goes missing from NCERT textbook. How has the chapter been revised?2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 06:52 PM IST
The NCERT Director, Dinesh Saklani, has claimed that any changes not mentioned in the rationalised content book could be an oversight
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in India has come under criticism after removing references to freedom fighter and India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad from the class 11 political science textbook. The references were removed as part of the NCERT's "syllabus rationalisation" exercise in June 2022, which also saw the removal of lessons on various topics, including the Gujarat riots, Mughal courts, Emergency, Cold War, and the Naxalite movement from its textbooks.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×