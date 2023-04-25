"Maun ki Baat on Adani, China issue" Jairam Ramesh on PM Modi's upcoming 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 11:28 AM IST
- They also accused him of remaining silent on significant matters such as the Adani controversy and China.
The Congress party on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's publicity machinery was putting in extra effort to promote the 100th edition of his monthly radio show called 'Mann ki Baat'.
