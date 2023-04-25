The Congress party on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's publicity machinery was putting in extra effort to promote the 100th edition of his monthly radio show called 'Mann ki Baat'.

They also accused him of remaining silent on significant matters such as the Adani controversy and China.

The upcoming episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show will mark its 100th edition, and the prime minister has attributed the programme's success to the overwhelming public support it has received over time.

As per a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak, approximately 230 million individuals listen to the 'Mann ki Baat' show on the final Sunday of every month.

The research also indicates that 65% of the audience prefers to hear the program in Hindi.

The survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak revealed that the 'Mann ki Baat' show is primarily accessed through television channels, followed by mobile phones, and only 17.6% of the total listenership tunes in to the program through radio.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, “The PM's mighty PR machine is working overtime to herald the 100th 'Mann ki Baat' on April 30th. Meanwhile, it is 'Maun ki Baat' as far as Adani, China, Satyapal Malik revelations, MSME destruction and other crucial issues are concerned."

According to a survey conducted by students of IIM-Rohtak, 73% of the participants expressed positivity towards the government's functioning and the nation's development.

Additionally, 58% of the respondents stated that their living conditions had improved, and 59% reported having greater faith in the government.

The survey conducted by students of IIM-Rohtak revealed that 63% of the participants had a positive outlook towards the government, indicating a general sentiment of trust and support towards the administration.

Furthermore, 60% of the respondents expressed their willingness to contribute to the country's development and engage in nation-building activities.