Mauritius keen to set up shop in GIFT City

Mauritius now allows a variable capital company (VCC) structure for investment vehicles, a model already popular in Singapore. Under this structure, investors can set up multiple sub-funds under an umbrella entity. The sub-funds will have individual legal and tax identities and will not have any cross-liabilities. This reduces the compliance and cost burden on the investors, who need not seek fresh registrations for each new fund. Mauritius is now looking to extend the VCC structure to wealth management and family offices.