New Delhi: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth accompanied by his spouse Kobita Jugnauth and a high-level delegation will arrive in India for an eight-day visit starting today. "India and Mauritius enjoy uniquely close ties, bound by shared history, culture, and heritage. The upcoming visit will further strengthen the vibrant bilateral ties," MEA said.

The Mauritius Premier is arriving in India on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his visit, Jugnauth will participate in the Ground-Breaking Ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar on Tuesday.

He will also participate in the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, along with PM Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Mauritius PM will also pay a visit to Varanasi apart from his official engagements in Gujarat and New Delhi.