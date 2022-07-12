Max Healthcare, AcSIR to launch a Phd programme in public health2 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 08:29 PM IST
The programme will jointly offer Master of Public Health (MPH) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD – Public Health) degrees at Max Healthcare.
In order to improve students' public health knowledge and abilities, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd's Max Division of Public Health announced that it would collaborate with the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) and provide them with the chance to pursue MPH and PhD in public health degrees.