In order to improve students' public health knowledge and abilities, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd's Max Division of Public Health announced that it would collaborate with the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) and provide them with the chance to pursue MPH and PhD in public health degrees.

Additionally, the course will equip them to work with certain areas and populations to promote health through awareness, education, policy, and research. The curriculum would be instructed by a group of multidisciplinary, seasoned faculty from Max Healthcare. Additionally, the students will be exposed to lectures given by invited faculty as well as a group of renowned adjunct instructors from across the nation and the world.

On the signing of the Agreement, Prof. Rajender Singh Sangwan, Director, AcSIR, said, “AcSIR is committed to enhance the public health agenda through implementation of such collaborations and that this collaboration with Max Healthcare is only the beginning. This will give public health students a unique opportunity to learn in a real world setting."

Expressing his views about the new programme, Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare and Program Director of Max Division of Public Health said, “We are glad that we will be launching this programme at Max Healthcare. MHIL has been conducting various academic research projects including during COVID-19 and in Public Health. Students will get a vast exposure to globally funded research projects under this unique format. We are confident that this will shape the future generation of public health leaders who will amalgamate research and solutions and help in translating into effective practices and sound policies."

Elaborating about the vision of this ambitious programme, Dr Mradul Kaushik, Senior Director – Operations and COO – Cluster 1, Max Healthcare, said, “Our vision is a world with healthy people living in healthy communities. The programme, which is a one-of-its-kind MoU, will help educate students in public health competencies under this accredited curriculum and provide a goal-oriented approach. I wish all in the on-coming batch great success."