Maxgrowth Capital case: Sebi issues ₹15.61 lakh recovery notice. Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 06:13 AM IST
The notice came after -- Maxgrowth Capital -- failed to pay the fine imposed on it by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)
Capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) sent a recovery notice to Maxgrowth Capital for misutilisation of client securities and other disclosure lapses.