New Delhi: The mercury in the national capital settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday and received an average of 43.6 mm of rain till the morning, the weather department said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 68 per cent. The mercury had risen by a few notches in the national capital in the morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 28.2 degrees Celsius.

The city received an average of 43.6 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am. The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at a high of 93 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD on Friday had issued an orange alert, predicting moderate rain on Saturday and warning of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas of the national capital and major traffic disruptions

The department has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, and orange alert also for Monday.

The IMD uses four colour codes -- Green means all is well and yellow indicates severely bad weather.

Orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. A red alert is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

