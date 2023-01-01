Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is often seen chit-chatting with his Twitter family, expressed his ‘happiness’ on the New Year's eve to bid farewell to 2022, the year of Russia-Ukraine war and Covid resurgence.

In a tweet post, he said, "Here’s how I’m going to dance with happiness tonight to bid farewell to 2022—The war in Ukraine & Covid’s resurgence made this a year I’m happy to see the back of."

The billionaire also posted a dance video to convey his happiness and wished for the strength to deal with those big disasters in 2023.

“May the New Year see those big disasters dealt with…," he further tweeted.

Anand Mahindra always shares fascinating things, motivational messages, innovative business lessons, unseen beautiful places of India, etc. on the microblogging site. He chooses to share something exception with his extended family on the social media platform.

The internet users often reacts to Anand Mahindra's tweets and post their replies in the comment section. In response to New Year's message, many people sent their wishes to the chairman of Mahindra Group.

One user said, “Dear @anandmahindra sir, You got something special, your wittiness is really wonderful, sometimes I think how many people get smiles on their faces when they see such type of tweets. Thank you."

“Happy New Year to You and Your Family," another user commented.

“English Happy New Year sir Keep Growing Stay Blessed we will again Wish you in April 2023 on Cahtre Navratri Keep Growing Stay Blessed," a third user wrote.

The fourth user tweeted, “Real wishes Mr Mahindra. Indeed these two things- war in Ukraine & COVID resurgence we will hate to see. War must stop and we too will dance as per specimen provided by you. Wishing you a happy new year to you and all your family members."