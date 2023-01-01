‘May 2023 see those big…': Anand Mahindra's New Year message2 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 06:29 AM IST
Anand Mahindra posted a dance video to convey his happiness and wished for the strength to deal with those big disasters in 2023.
Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is often seen chit-chatting with his Twitter family, expressed his ‘happiness’ on the New Year's eve to bid farewell to 2022, the year of Russia-Ukraine war and Covid resurgence.