May exports up 15.46% to $37.29 billion; trade deficit widens to $23.33 billion

India recorded the highest ever merchandise export of $37.3 billion in May this year, rising by a whopping 15.46%. The performance was driven by healthy performance in segments such as petroleum products, electronic goods, and chemicals. While exports have witnessed significant growth, however, the sharp rise in imports continues to widen the gap in the trade deficit which stood at $23.33 billion in May 2022.

