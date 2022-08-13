May have been 'martyred' if anything had gone wrong, says Maharashtra CM

May have been 'martyred' if anything had gone wrong, says Maharashtra CM1 min read . 13 Aug 2022
While referring to the coup, Eknath Shinde said he was not worried for himself, but was aware that he had the responsibility of 50 MLAs.
While referring to the coup, Eknath Shinde said he was not worried for himself, but was aware that he had the responsibility of 50 MLAs.
A month after the coup, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on 11 August said that he and other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs would have ended up as 'martyrs' had there been any 'sabotage' against the party leadership.
A month after the coup, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on 11 August said that he and other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs would have ended up as 'martyrs' had there been any 'sabotage' against the party leadership.
While referring to the coup, Shinde said he was not worried for himself, but was aware that he had the responsibility of 50 MLAs.
While referring to the coup, Shinde said he was not worried for himself, but was aware that he had the responsibility of 50 MLAs.
"Till the last moment everyone was keeping the fingers crossed. Had there been any sabotage, we would have been martyred," the chief minister said, while speaking on Thursday after visiting his native village Dare in western Maharashtra's Satara district.
"Till the last moment everyone was keeping the fingers crossed. Had there been any sabotage, we would have been martyred," the chief minister said, while speaking on Thursday after visiting his native village Dare in western Maharashtra's Satara district.
Shinde and in his bold move, along with 50 Shiv Sena MLAs revolted against then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the third week of June and camped in Guwahati for almost ten days.
Shinde and in his bold move, along with 50 Shiv Sena MLAs revolted against then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the third week of June and camped in Guwahati for almost ten days.
Later, with the support of Bharatiya Janata Party, he claimed to form the government and on 30 June took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.
Later, with the support of Bharatiya Janata Party, he claimed to form the government and on 30 June took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.
Forty one days after forming the government, Sindhe Eknath Shinde on August 9 expanded his two-member ministry -- which included Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis -- by inducting 18 ministers, nine each from his rebel Shiv Sena group and the BJP. With this, the strength of the cabinet now stands at 20, which is less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43.
Forty one days after forming the government, Sindhe Eknath Shinde on August 9 expanded his two-member ministry -- which included Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis -- by inducting 18 ministers, nine each from his rebel Shiv Sena group and the BJP. With this, the strength of the cabinet now stands at 20, which is less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43.