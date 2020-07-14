New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the state government is thinking of imposing certain restrictions in four districts bordering Delhi.

Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar are the districts.

"These areas have 80% of Haryana's Covid-19 cases. A final decision will be taken after discussions," said Vij.

Talking to reporters in Ambala, Vij, said the state's recovery rate is over 75%, which is quite good.

He also said adequate arrangements including isolation facilities, doctors, medicines etc. are there to deal with the novel coronavirus cases.

“Our priority is to treat these patients with the best of resources at our disposal. Still, the cases which are increasing, these are going up in districts adjoining Delhi.

"Eighty per cent of our total cases come from these districts (Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Jhajjar). If need arises, in the interest of Haryana, if we have to impose stricter curbs to contain spread of infection we will not hesitate to do so," said Vij.

Haryana on Monday reported seven more coronavirus deaths, pushing the toll to 308, while 689 fresh cases raised the state's infection tally to 21,929, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the seven deaths, three were reported from Rohtak, two from Gurgaon and one each from Palwal and Yamunanagar, it said.

The daily bulletin said that the number of Covid-19-related deaths in Haryana now stands at 308.

The districts which reported fresh cases on Monday include Faridabad (130), Gurgaon (106), Ambala (105), Rohtak (63), Sonipat (60), Mahendragarh (46) and Hisar (24).

Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, which are among the districts worst-hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state, fall in the National Capital Region (NCR).

They together account for 12,516 cases or over 57 per cent of the total cases in Haryana, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is currently at 4,984. Till now, 16,637 patients have recovered, it said.

With inputs from agencies

