New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today invoked Lord Hanuman’s blessings, hoping it would help the country in the 'continuing fight' against the coronavirus pandemic.

Greeting the people on Hanuman Jayanti, Modi tweeted: "The holy occasion of Hanuman jayanti is the day to recall the spirit of compassion and dedication of Lord Hanuman. I wish that his blessings are always upon us in the continuing fight against the COVID pandemic."

हनुमान जयंती का पावन अवसर भगवान हनुमान की करुणा और समर्पण भाव को याद करने का दिन है। मेरी कामना है कि कोरोना महामारी के खिलाफ जारी लड़ाई में निरंतर उनका आशीर्वाद प्राप्त होता रहे। साथ ही उनके जीवन और आदर्शों से हमेशा प्रेरणा मिलती रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2021

Hanuman is a central figure in the epic Ramayan.

With 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,97,894 with 2,771 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

