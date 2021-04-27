May Lord Hanuman's blessings be always upon us in fight against Covid: PM Modi

May Lord Hanuman's blessings be always upon us in fight against Covid: PM Modi1 min read . 10:33 AM IST
Hanuman Jayanti: 'I wish that his blessings are always upon us in the continuing fight against the COVID pandemic,' tweets PM Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today invoked Lord Hanuman’s blessings, hoping it would help the country in the 'continuing fight' against the coronavirus pandemic.
Greeting the people on Hanuman Jayanti, Modi tweeted: "The holy occasion of Hanuman jayanti is the day to recall the spirit of compassion and dedication of Lord Hanuman. I wish that his blessings are always upon us in the continuing fight against the COVID pandemic."
Hanuman is a central figure in the epic Ramayan.
With 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll increased to 1,97,894 with 2,771 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
