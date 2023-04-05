'May not change world, but…,' Anand Mahindra praises t-shirt folding technique: Watch1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 07:10 PM IST
- In the video, a female can be seen indicating the points of folds with the help of numbers and then beautifully folding the shirt after touching those points
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra who is known for sharing his advice on social media platforms shared a video on Twitter on Wednesday in which one female can be seen folding a T-shirt with surprisingly great skills. Mahindra said everything that saves time on mundane things is progress.
