Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra who is known for sharing his advice on social media platforms shared a video on Twitter on Wednesday in which one female can be seen folding a T-shirt with surprisingly great skills. Mahindra said everything that saves time on mundane things is progress.

“I can’t resist being fascinated by this kind of seemingly trivial stuff. May not change the world, but it’s so creative & right-brained. Everything that saves time on mundane chores is progress!," Mahindra captained his tweet with the video.

I can’t resist being fascinated by this kind of seemingly trivial stuff. May not change the world, but it’s so creative & right-brained. Everything that saves time on mundane chores is progress! 😊 pic.twitter.com/tEPqXtjNsZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2023

In the video, a female can be seen indicating the points of folds with the help of numbers and then beautifully folding the shirt after touching those points. The video was widely shared on social media and has accumulated around 3.5 lakh views and more than 7,000 likes in a few hours.

The tweet has received a variety of responses with some people not agreeing with Mahindra calling the act trivial.

“I don’t think it’s trivial. Nothing is trivial. Even a dry leaf falling gently from a tree and being impeded in its journey by a gentle breeze before it finally touches the wet earth, is an extraordinary event," one user said while responding to Mahindra.

“No Sir, not trivial stuff. Cleaning, bathing, and packing are so integral to our lives and game changer in many ways to how this world lives. On a serious note, please change your settings/preferences. You can actually contribute/guide people far more than just sharing these videos," said another.

With more than 10 million followers on Twitter, Anand Mahindra regularly share interesting videos and pictures on the social media platform.