‘May Prabhu always guide us in all our endeavours’: PM Modi extends greetings on Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Ram Navami Sunday, wishing that the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always be with us.

“Ram Navami greetings to everyone! May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us and guide us in all our endeavours. Looking forward to being in Rameswaram later today!,” said PM Modi in a post on X.