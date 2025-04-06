‘May Prabhu always guide us in all our endeavours’: PM Modi extends greetings on Ram Navami

PM Modi extends Ram Navami greetings, wishing everyone the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram. He expresses anticipation for his visit to Rameswaram later today.

Livemint
Published6 Apr 2025, 08:55 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi. (AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Ram Navami Sunday, wishing that the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always be with us.

“Ram Navami greetings to everyone! May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us and guide us in all our endeavours. Looking forward to being in Rameswaram later today!,” said PM Modi in a post on X.

(This is a developing story)

