“Just one video captures all my hopes for the New Year.Sinchi, an Andean condor, was released in the Peruvian mountains after recovering from severe poisoning (sic)," wrote Mahindra.
“Covid poisoned the world. May we find our collective wings in ‘22. Happy New Year to you all," he added.
Just one video captures all my hopes for the New Year.Sinchi, an Andean condor, was released in the Peruvian mountains after recovering from severe poisoning. Covid poisoned the world. May we find our collective wings in ‘22. Happy New Year to you all. pic.twitter.com/g7OEIfFDId
One of his followers said: “yes yes we will all fly like Andean condor in to the sky with all positive thinking and wishing the universe got rid of this 3 rd wave..Happy New year 2022 Sir (sic)."
Sinchi, has travelled more than 530 kilometres from the point of release - a month ago - in the Colca Canyon, located in the Caylloma province, up to the Cotahuasi canyon, in the province of La Unión, reported a local news portal.
Although the linear route between the two canyons is only 130 kilometers long, the images show that Sinchi made stops in various round-trip places, first throughout the Colca canyon, crossing the province of Castilla, and, finally, the province of La Unión , where their latest movements are recorded.
