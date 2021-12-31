This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
One of his followers said: “yes yes we will all fly like Andean condor in to the sky with all positive thinking and wishing the universe got rid of this 3 rd wave..Happy New year 2022 Sir (sic)."
Sinchi, has travelled more than 530 kilometres from the point of release - a month ago - in the Colca Canyon, located in the Caylloma province, up to the Cotahuasi canyon, in the province of La Unión, reported a local news portal.
Although the linear route between the two canyons is only 130 kilometers long, the images show that Sinchi made stops in various round-trip places, first throughout the Colca canyon, crossing the province of Castilla, and, finally, the province of La Unión , where their latest movements are recorded.
