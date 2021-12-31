Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  ‘May we find our wings’: Anand Mahindra wishes netizens a Happy New Year. See post

‘May we find our wings’: Anand Mahindra wishes netizens a Happy New Year. See post

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.
2 min read . 04:30 PM IST Livemint

Mahindra shared a video of Sinchi, the Andean condor recovered by the National Forest and Wildlife Service (Serfor) in Arequipa, being released into the Peruvian mountains

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing interesting and witty messages on social media, took to Twitter on Friday to wish his followers a New Year and post a message of hope. 

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing interesting and witty messages on social media, took to Twitter on Friday to wish his followers a New Year and post a message of hope. 

The Mahindra group chairman shared a video of Sinchi, the Andean condor recovered by the National Forest and Wildlife Service (Serfor) in Arequipa, being released into the Peruvian mountains.

The Mahindra group chairman shared a video of Sinchi, the Andean condor recovered by the National Forest and Wildlife Service (Serfor) in Arequipa, being released into the Peruvian mountains.

“Just one video captures all my hopes for the New Year.Sinchi, an Andean condor, was released in the Peruvian mountains after recovering from severe poisoning (sic)," wrote Mahindra. 

“Just one video captures all my hopes for the New Year.Sinchi, an Andean condor, was released in the Peruvian mountains after recovering from severe poisoning (sic)," wrote Mahindra. 

“Covid poisoned the world. May we find our collective wings in ‘22. Happy New Year to you all," he added. 

“Covid poisoned the world. May we find our collective wings in ‘22. Happy New Year to you all," he added. 

Replying to this, some of the Twitter users wished him back and expressed their appreciation for the video. 

Replying to this, some of the Twitter users wished him back and expressed their appreciation for the video. 

“Thank you Sir for posting those inspiring tweets and videos. Happy New Year to you and your loved ones. Hope 2022 brings lot of peace, good health and prosperity to everyone (sic)," wrote one person. 

“Thank you Sir for posting those inspiring tweets and videos. Happy New Year to you and your loved ones. Hope 2022 brings lot of peace, good health and prosperity to everyone (sic)," wrote one person. 

“Happy new year to you and Mahindra Family. We pledge in forthcoming year to help needful and poor especially Birds and Animals (sic)," another Twitter user wrote. 

“Happy new year to you and Mahindra Family. We pledge in forthcoming year to help needful and poor especially Birds and Animals (sic)," another Twitter user wrote. 

One of his followers said: “yes yes we will all fly like Andean condor in to the sky with all positive thinking and wishing the universe got rid of this 3 rd wave..Happy New year 2022 Sir (sic)."

One of his followers said: “yes yes we will all fly like Andean condor in to the sky with all positive thinking and wishing the universe got rid of this 3 rd wave..Happy New year 2022 Sir (sic)."

Sinchi, has travelled more than 530 kilometres from the point of release - a month ago - in the Colca Canyon, located in the Caylloma province, up to the Cotahuasi canyon, in the province of La Unión, reported a local news portal.

Sinchi, has travelled more than 530 kilometres from the point of release - a month ago - in the Colca Canyon, located in the Caylloma province, up to the Cotahuasi canyon, in the province of La Unión, reported a local news portal.

Although the linear route between the two canyons is only 130 kilometers long, the images show that Sinchi made stops in various round-trip places, first throughout the Colca canyon, crossing the province of Castilla, and, finally, the province of La Unión , where their latest movements are recorded. 

Although the linear route between the two canyons is only 130 kilometers long, the images show that Sinchi made stops in various round-trip places, first throughout the Colca canyon, crossing the province of Castilla, and, finally, the province of La Unión , where their latest movements are recorded. 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!