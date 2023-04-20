Maya Kodnani, Babu Bajrangi, Jaydeep Patel acquitted in 2002 Gujarat Riots case: Who are they?4 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 08:23 PM IST
- The Ahmedabad-based court of S K Baxi, special judge for SIT cases, acquitted all the accused in one of the major post-Godhra riots cases which was probed by a Supreme-Court appointed Special Investigation Team.
A special court in Gujarat on Thursday acquitted all the sixty seven accused in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case. The brutal case saw eleven people killed. The acquitted include Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader and former minister of state Maya Kodnani, Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Jaydeep Patel and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×