‘Mayabini’: Kaziranga's newborn elephant calf named after Zubeen Garg's iconic song to honour late singer

Kuwari, an elephant in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, gave birth to a healthy female calf named ‘Mayabani’ on 4 October, World Animal Day. The calf was named to honour late singer Zubeen Garg's iconic song, Mayabini ratir buku, which became an anthem during his final journey.

Assam's Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary announced the birth, saying that the calf represents hope and harmony in the wild and was named in tribute to Zubeen Garg's well-known song.

Sharing the news on X, Chandra wrote, “Heartening news on #World Animal Day -- Kuwari, the elephant of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, has given birth to a healthy female calf!. With immense affection and public goodwill, we've named her 'Mayabini' -- a symbol of new life, hope and harmony in the wild.”

The song Mayabini ratir buku, which Zubeen Garg had wished to be sung after his passing, became an anthem for his fans during his final journey. Zubeen Garg died on 19 September in Singapore.

Kaziranga ‘very rich, especially in terms of rhinos’ Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, where he embarked on a jeep safari and praised the park’s remarkable biodiversity, saying, "Kaziranga is very rich, especially in terms of rhinos."

During his visit, Yadav shed light on the expanding wildlife efforts in Madhya Pradesh, notably mentioning the recent arrival of elephants in the state.

"Elephants have now arrived in Madhya Pradesh as well. Previously, there were no elephants. For the past two years, over 70 elephants have been relocated to Bandhavgarh and other sanctuaries," he said.

Impressed by the administration of Kaziranga, Yadav expressed a desire to collaborate with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to bolster wildlife conservation efforts and exchange successful strategies between the two states.

"I visited here with my officials and was delighted to see it. The management is excellent. We will learn many things from here. We will also bring some of our wildlife here. I will speak to the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, regarding this," Yadav remarked.

He also spoke about the park’s distinct ecological significance, noting, "Kaziranga is very rich, especially in terms of rhinos. There are more than 3,000 rhinos here."

World Animal Day, 4 October World Animal Day, celebrated every year on 4 October, aims to promote awareness around improving animal welfare, conserving endangered species, encouraging responsible pet ownership, and nurturing kindness toward all creatures. The day also pays tribute to Saint Francis of Assisi, recognised as the patron saint of animals.

As stated on the official website, the aim of World Animal Day is "to raise the status of animals to improve welfare standards around the globe."

It acts as a worldwide call to action, encouraging individuals and organisations alike to take part in advocacy, conservation, and actions that support animal welfare and rights, the statement read.