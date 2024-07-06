Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati strongly condemned the killing of Tamil Nadu BSP president K. Armstrong, on Friday. Mayawati asked the M.K Stalin led state government to punish the guilty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BSP chief said the killing of Armstrong was a gruesome act, who was a strong dalit voice in the state. “The gruesome killing of Mr. K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state Govt. must punish the guilty," Mayawati posted on X.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tamil Nadu BSP president K. Armstrong was hacked to death by a group of 6 bike borne riders, outside his residence in Perambur district of Chennai, on Friday.

The leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami said he was shocked and saddened to hear the news of Armstrong’s death. He questioned law and order under the DMK regime–the ruling party in Tamil Nadu.

“If the state president of a national party is assassinated, what is the point of criticizing law and order in the DMK regime? How do criminals get the courage to kill? I strongly condemn the Vidya DMK chief who has pushed law and order to such a level that crimes are committed without fear of police, government or the law," wrote the AIADMK leader. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Edappadi further urged Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K Stalin to take strict legal action so that Armstrong's funeral could be carried out peacefully.

The Chennai police have formed 10 special teams to investigate the murder. Earlier, BSP party workers blocked a road in Chennai as a protest against Armstrong’s murder, demanding immediate arrest of the accused, reported the ANI.

In Lok Sabha elections 2024, the DMK alliance had won all the 39 seats in the state, along with 1 in Puducherry. AIADMK had suffered its worst defeat this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!