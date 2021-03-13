Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mayawati gets vaccinated against COVID-19

Mayawati gets vaccinated against COVID-19

Photo: ANI
1 min read . 08:36 PM IST ANI

'I appeal to the central and state government to provide free vaccine to the poor. I appeal to everyone to take the vaccine,' Mayawati said

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital here.

She later urged the central and state governments to provide free vaccines to the poor.

"I appeal to the central and state government to provide free vaccine to the poor. I appeal to everyone to take the vaccine," she said.

She said people were facing difficulties due to the situation created by coronavirus.

"I strongly appeal to the people of the country to follow COVID guidelines properly and take full advantage of the vaccination process. In present times, this seems to be the best solution," she said.

More than 20 lakh vaccine doses were given on Friday through 30,561 sessions as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in the country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

