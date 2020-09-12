Home >News >India >Mayawati requests Centre, states to waive school fees of children
BSP Chief Mayawati (ANI)
BSP Chief Mayawati (ANI)

Mayawati requests Centre, states to waive school fees of children

1 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2020, 04:16 PM IST PTI

  • BSP chief Mayawati said, At the time of an Act of God, the government's role according to the Constitution should be that of a welfare state
  • Mayawati also urged the central and state governments on Saturday to cut down their royal expenses

LUCKNOW : Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati urged the central and state governments on Saturday to cut down their "royal" expenses and waive the school fees of children in the larger public interest.

In a Hindi tweet, she said, "Following the coronavirus-induced lockdown, crores of people, who are already facing unemployment and an unprecedented crisis, are now facing the challenge of depositing the school fees of their children. It has come up in the form of protests and they have to face the police cane, which is very sad."

In another tweet, Mayawati said, "At the time of an 'Act of God', the government's role according to the Constitution should be that of a welfare state. The central and state governments should cut down their royal expenses, reimburse the fees of government and private schools, and in the larger public interest, waive the school fees of children."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
BSP Chief Mayawati addresses a press conference on the Rajasthan political crisis, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Sushant Singh Rajput case getting murkier, better if CBI steps in: Mayawati

1 min read . 30 Jul 2020
Delhi High Court will hear a public interest litigation seeking directions to Delhi government to take a step to waive off the school tuition fee amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown

School Fee during corona restrictions: HC to hear PIL seeking waive off on Aug 4

2 min read . 02 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout