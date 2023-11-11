Radhika Gupta , the chief executive officer and managing director of Edelweiss Mutual Funds , stirred a discussion on social media by comparing the holiday period during Diwali with the festive breaks seen in the West during Christmas and New Year.

Instead of a couple of days of holiday at present, the need may be of a longer break, stretching up to a week, she suggested.

“In all my years living in the West, holiday season was long and extended. Christmas time off started after the 15th of December and continued through the New Year. In China, Chinese New Year has a long holiday," she posted on social media platform X.

In India, the Diwali vacation at educational institutes stretches for around two weeks. However, public and private offices are mostly closed for a couple of days. The off period was restricted only to a single day this year, as Diwali came on a weekend.

Gupta said this makes it difficult for professionals who are required to visit other parts of the country to celebrate the festival with their near ones.

“Unfortunately in India, Diwali holidays are usually 1 or 2 days in corporate offices. In years like this one when Diwali falls on a weekend, there is one day off. Many of us travel to be with families across the country, sometimes far and wide," she said.

“While we can take the days off, is there a care for a longer festive break, maybe a week long one, as a country, so we can enjoy the festive season and family time without counting days?" Gupta further tweeted.

