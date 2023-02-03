Opposition leaders lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led administration on Monday as the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation hiked milk prices. The prices of Amul pouch milk has now been raised by ₹3 per litre across all variants.

“If there is an increase in the price of Amul milk, common man will be affected. Maybe Modi ji and Amit Shah ji do not drink milk, but it is necessary for children of our country to drink milk. Government has made its intention clear by increasing price of milk," asserted Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

“Due to the anti-farmer policies of the Modi government and the mishandling of lumpy skin disease, there has been a huge reduction in fodder for cow and buffalo. Due to this, fodder has become expensive. Dairy farmers are not getting fair price. The ever-increasing milk prices are affecting the nutrition of the country's children. When will this vicious cycle be resolved?" asked party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The party also took jibes at the BJP-led government's promise of ‘achche din’ through tweets on their official handle. The Opposition party noted that if a family was consuming around two litres of milk daily, the hike would mean they paid ₹2,160 more in a year.

The price hike - which applies to all parts of the country except Gujarat - brings up the cumulative increase to ₹8 in less than a year. In October last year the prices of Amul Gold (full cream) and buffalo milk were increased ₹2 per litre each for all states except Gujarat. Following this, Mother Dairy had also hiked prices of full cream milk and cow milk by ₹2 per litre each across the Delhi-NCR citing rising input prices.

With the latest round of price changes, Amul Taaza now costs ₹54 per litre while the brand's full-cream milk Amul Gold costs ₹66 per litre. Amul Cow Milk is now priced at ₹56 per litre, and Amul A2 Buffalo Milk at ₹70 per litre.

The new prices are effective from Friday morning.

(With inputs from agencies)