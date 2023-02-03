The price hike - which applies to all parts of the country except Gujarat - brings up the cumulative increase to ₹8 in less than a year. In October last year the prices of Amul Gold (full cream) and buffalo milk were increased ₹2 per litre each for all states except Gujarat. Following this, Mother Dairy had also hiked prices of full cream milk and cow milk by ₹2 per litre each across the Delhi-NCR citing rising input prices.