Mazagon Dock makes first global push, picks majority stake in Colombo Dockyard for $53 million. Details here

In its first-ever international acquisition, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) on Friday announced that it has decided to acquire a controlling stake in Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC), which is Sri Lanka’s largest shipbuilding and repair facility.

The deal, valued at around $52.96 million, aligns with Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which aims to strengthen India’s maritime industry.

MDL is set to acquire a controlling stake in Colombo Dockyard PLC, Sri Lanka's largest shipyard, the company said on X (formerly Twitter).

The acquired company is located in the Port of Colombo, giving MDL a strategic foothold in the Indian Ocean Region, which is a key maritime corridor.

With this deal, MDL begins its transformation from a domestic shipbuilder to a regional maritime player with global ambitions.

Aligned with Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, this move strengthens India’s regional maritime influence and expands MDL’s global reach, the company said in the official notice.

India’s foremost defence shipyard Mazagon Dock is a defence public-sector unit (PSU) and is officially known as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

The company specialises in building and repairing warships, submarines, and a wide range of other vessels for the Indian Navy and other clients.

